State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,200 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

PFS opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,839 shares of company stock worth $727,971. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

