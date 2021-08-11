State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Meritor were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,151,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Meritor by 663.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 636,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 552,990 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the first quarter worth about $11,042,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Meritor by 143.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 223,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Meritor by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,213,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 219,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Meritor stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

