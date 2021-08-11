State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,306 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ITT by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 45,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 132.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. began coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

