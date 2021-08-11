State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 6.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 47.3% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $91.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

