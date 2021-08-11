Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and approximately $912.17 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00152189 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00037108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00153440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,068.60 or 0.99873299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037733 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,917 coins and its circulating supply is 23,447,306,783 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

