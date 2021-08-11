StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

NASDAQ STEP traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 51.87. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $47.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

