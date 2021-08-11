STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

STERIS has increased its dividend by 30.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. STERIS has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect STERIS to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

STE traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.02. STERIS has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $225.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

