Sterling Manor Financial LLC Lowers Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) by 37.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the second quarter worth $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter worth $327,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter worth $288,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

BATS:FOCT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 2,946 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95.

