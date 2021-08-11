Sterling Manor Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,270 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 224,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,042,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after acquiring an additional 146,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after buying an additional 139,008 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 131,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $$59.93 during trading on Wednesday. 420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,381. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

