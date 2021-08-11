Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:STVN opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.