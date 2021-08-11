Stewardship Advisors LLC Boosts Position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF makes up 5.3% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 7.22% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $14,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 205,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after buying an additional 79,986 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of QINT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.35. 3,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,996. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $53.94.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.