Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stewardship Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.90. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $52.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.