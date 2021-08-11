Stewardship Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 2.3% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $7,866,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,846. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $99.31.

