Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of STC opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

