Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target to $45.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FULC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $613.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.90. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 81.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 556,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

