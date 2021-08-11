Stock Traders Buy High Volume of IMV Call Options (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,567 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,833% compared to the average daily volume of 288 call options.

IMV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IMV by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

