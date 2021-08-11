Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Hyzon Motors Call Options (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,246 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 638% compared to the typical volume of 1,389 call options.

Hyzon Motors stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 175,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,899. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

