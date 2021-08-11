StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of SVI opened at C$5.48 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$2.91 and a 12 month high of C$5.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.