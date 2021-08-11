Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 2,962 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.77 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,120 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.