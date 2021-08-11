Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $1.01 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,192 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.95.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $262.79. 229,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.39. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

