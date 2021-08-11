Strategic Investment Advisors MI Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,177 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.27. 1,236,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,859,648. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

