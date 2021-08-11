Strategic Wealth Designers Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 99,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

