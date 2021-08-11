Strategic Wealth Designers Has $304,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,420. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.58. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $107.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

