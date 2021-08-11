Strategic Wealth Designers Has $523,000 Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of TAN stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $84.81. The company had a trading volume of 33,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,518. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

