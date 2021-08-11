Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 459 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Shares of USB opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

