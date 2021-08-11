Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 507 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.69. The company has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.21.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

