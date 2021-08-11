Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $284,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $192.70 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $116.07 and a 1 year high of $193.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.99.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.