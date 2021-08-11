Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,047 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after buying an additional 110,380 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

