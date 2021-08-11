Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.23. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.