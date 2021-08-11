Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $452,000 Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in RH were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

RH stock opened at $719.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a twelve month low of $292.00 and a twelve month high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $672.76.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.