Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,095,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $318.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $318.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

