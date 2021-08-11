Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,590,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after buying an additional 271,690 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $24,826,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after buying an additional 112,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $135.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

