Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 307 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

CNI stock opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

