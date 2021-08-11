Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 555 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $537,004,000 after acquiring an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $377,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $304,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,820.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

