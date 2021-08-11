Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of -157.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

