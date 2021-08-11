Strix Group (LON:KETL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Stock analysts at Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KETL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 350 ($4.57).

Shares of LON KETL opened at GBX 352.76 ($4.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 318.67. The company has a market cap of £728.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 207.10 ($2.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 353.35 ($4.62).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

