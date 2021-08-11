Stuart Lorimer Purchases 27 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £152.28 ($198.95).

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 555 ($7.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 538.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of £621.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 588 ($7.68).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAG. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

