Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

STBI stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99. Sturgis Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.