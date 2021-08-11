Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $331.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.11. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $335.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

