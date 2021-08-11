Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $414.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.37. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

