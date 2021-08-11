Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $119.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.19. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

