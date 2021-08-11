Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 172.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Crown by 13.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 30.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after acquiring an additional 257,198 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Crown by 4.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

NYSE CCK opened at $105.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.43. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

