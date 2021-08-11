Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,437,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after acquiring an additional 103,634 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

KSA stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $41.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.