Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

NYSE USB opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

