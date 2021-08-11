Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB opened at $337.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

