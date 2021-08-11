Summit X LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 218.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,186,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RBLX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 198,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,146,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Carvalho sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $3,756,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 in the last three months.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

