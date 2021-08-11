Summit X LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 218.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,186,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE RBLX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 198,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,146,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87.
In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Carvalho sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $3,756,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 in the last three months.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
