Summit X LLC Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $319.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,291. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $322.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.28. The company has a market cap of $202.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

