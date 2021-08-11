Summit X LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

KSS traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.78. 89,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

