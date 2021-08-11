Summit X LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.4% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,457,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 30,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $7.33 on Wednesday, hitting $607.98. 5,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,711. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $574.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,061,049. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

