Summit X LLC Sells 10,957 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit X LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 39.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,957 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,557,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,738,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.49. 1,481,686 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.44.

